App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 08, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

German national stabbed: Swaraj seeks report over incident

In a suspected case of robbery, a German national was stabbed in north Delhi's Kotwali area late on Friday night.

German national stabbed: Swaraj seeks report over incident

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a report from officials concerned over an attack on a German national in the city.

The minister has also asked the Delhi government to provide him the best medical treatment.

"I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi government to provide him best medical treatment," Swaraj said in a tweet.

In a suspected case of robbery, a German national was stabbed in north Delhi's Kotwali area late last night.

The man was robbed and then stabbed multiple times by a rickshawpuller, according to police.

The German national is currently hospitalised.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Racist attacks in India #Sushma Swaraj

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.