HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Ganga Gram' project for villages launched

Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti today launched the 'Ganga Gram' project as part of the government's clean Ganga mission

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti today launched the 'Ganga Gram' project as part of the government's clean Ganga mission, named Namami Gange, for holistic sanitation development in 4,470 villages on the banks of the river.

The project was launched at the Ganga Gram Swachata Sammelan here which was attended by more than 1,400 delegates including 500 village heads from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, state government officials and Ganga Swachhta volunteers.

At the launch event, Bharti said, "Development takes place only if adequate care and precaution are taken in the project to protect the environment of the Ganga." The Ganga Gram project "depends on the commitment and resolve of the people living on its banks", she said.

Water Resources, Ganga Rejuvenation and River Development Minister Nitin Gadkari appealed to the village heads to pledge unconditional support for making the river and the villages on its banks clean.

