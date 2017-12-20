Gang robs bank in New Delhi's Mundka area after drilling a hole through the wall

In one of the most sensational robbery cases to occur in the Capital in recent times, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from a bank in Mundka after robbers drilled a hole through walls.

As per a report in The Times of India, the gang entered the State Co-operative Bank near the metro station after digging through the boundary wall of a vacant plot lying adjacent to it. The gang later dismantled the CCTV cameras and digital video recorder inside the bank. Then, with the aid of electronic cutters that were powered by gas cylinders, they made precision holes to open the safe that had cash and according to police, at least 15 lockers having other valuables.

According to the report, police feels that the heist was carried out during the late hours of either last Saturday or Sunday and lasted at least ten hours. The gang reportedly stopped only after their equipment ran out of gas, and the discarded tools that were all new indicate that they were bought specifically for the heist. The topography of the vacant plot, which is covered by shrubs and the noise caused by the traffic in the nearby road also helped the robbers in carrying out their mission.

The theft was discovered only on Monday when the bank reopened after the weekend. While the modus operandi point fingers to the role of experienced professionals, the fact that they were aware of the positions of cameras has prompted the investigators to look closely in to the possibility of whether any insider had played any role in it. All details and whereabouts of bank’s employees including the security staff is being collected by the police.

The style of the robbery looks identical to the bank robbery that took place in Mumbai last month. In that heist, which occurred at Bank of Baroda's Juinagar branch, robbers had dug a hole from the adjacent shop and took off with valuables from at least 30 lockers.