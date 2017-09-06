Gambhir pledges to support the education of martyred Kashmiri cop's daughter

App
Sep 06, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zohra is the daughter of Kashmiri cop Abdul Rasheed who had succumbed to the bullet wounds he received at Anantnag during a terrorist attack

Moneycontrol News

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has pledged to support the education of Zohra, daughter of a martyred Kashmiri cop. Zohra’s father, Assistant Sub Inspector Abdul Rasheed was murdered by terrorists last month.

Gambhir, who at present leads the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders posted a tweet along with Zohra’s picture saying that “Zohra,I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia.”

 

In another tweet Gambhir saluted the slain cop and said that Zohra’s pain was unbearable even for mother earth. “Zohra, plz don't let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid.”

 


This was followed by another tweet in which Gambhir said that Zohra was like his own daughter. “Zohra beta, don't thank me, u r lik my daughters Aazeen & Anaiza. Heard u wana b a doctor.Just spread ur wings n chase ur dreams.WE R THERE.”

 

The story of Zohra came to the public sphere after a picture of her weeping during her father’s funeral went viral. Support from various corners including the state police has started pouring in for the girl. ASI Abdul Rasheed had succumbed to the bullet wounds he received at Anantnag during a terrorist attack.

Gautam Gambhir has been known for his patriotic views and active support for men in uniform.

