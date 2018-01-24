App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 24, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gadkari to lay foundation for Ghazipur Intermodal Terminal

The intermodal terminal at Ghazipur will have linkage to both NW-I or River Ganga and NH-19 which is just 650 metres away. NH 19 links Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh with Patna in Bihar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will tomorrow lay the foundation stone for an intermodal terminal at Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 155 crore.

"The Rs 155 crore terminal is being constructed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) as part of the World Bank aided Jal Marg Vikas Project on river Ganga or the NW-I, that aims to augment the navigational capacity of the river," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement today.

The intermodal terminal at Ghazipur will have linkage to both NW-I or River Ganga and NH-19 which is just 650 metres away. NH 19 links Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh with Patna in Bihar.

Apart from the Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Gadkari, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the event.

related news

"The terminal will be very important for efficient movement of large and small cargo by providing options for both land and water transportation or the option for intermodal switching. The terminal will have facilities like berths, storage areas and sheds, terminal building, communications systems and electrical substation," the statement said.

It said the terminal will have a handling capacity of 12 lakh tonne per annum.

As part of IWAI's efforts to promote environment friendly mode of transport, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering facility is also being planned at Ghazipur terminal, it said.

"IWAI plans to run LNG fuelled vessels on NW-1. The terminal is expected to provide between 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. The first phase of the terminal construction is expected to be completed by April, 2020," the statement added.

The intermodal terminal at Ghazipur is one of the several sub-projects under the Rs 5,369 crore Jal Marg Vikas project.

Other sub-projects include construction of three multi modal terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj and Haldia; a new navigational lock at Farakka, bank protection works, river navigation system, construction of Ro-Ro terminals and another intermodal terminals at Kalughat.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.