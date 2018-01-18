App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 18, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Future belongs to those who innovate: Benjamin Netanyahu to India Inc

"The future belongs to those who innovate," Netanyahu said in his opening remarks at a power breakfast with top corporate honchos at the iconic Taj hotel overlooking the Arabia Sea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

Stating that the partnership between Israel and India is doing wonders, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today asked business leaders to focus on innovation.

"The future belongs to those who innovate," Netanyahu said in his opening remarks at a power breakfast with top corporate honchos at the iconic Taj hotel overlooking the Arabia Sea.

"It is very, very crucial today for you and your Israeli counterparts to meet up, because the future belongs to those who innovate," Netanyahu said at the first of his numerous assignments for the day as he wraps up his four-day India visit.

"We in Israel are seizing the future, you in India are seizing the future. Together, you will get there a lot quicker and also get a lot further," he said.

related news

"Innovation doesn't happen by itself. Some of it does. But it can be nurtured, it can encouraged. It also can be discouraged. The job of governments like that of Prime Minister Modi and my own government is to facilitate your competitive advantages and ability to innovate," he said.

The partnership between Israel and India is doing wonders, the Israel prime minister said.

"It is on the level first of a deep personal friendship between Prime Minister Modi and myself," he said.

"In addition, there is a partnership of genuine sympathy between our people. And that is not obvious. Our two civilisations are very old and we have not met each other in real sense.

"There is an instant chemical reaction of tremendous solidarity and identification and I see it in my Facebook followers. They haven't changed the algorithm yet and I see it very very strongly. We see it when we walk the streets, the responses that we get here. And Indian citizens, when they come to Israel, they can see it. It is powerful," he said.

"So it is leaders. It is people. But I think the most important thing is to have it among business leaders and technological leaders and entrepreneurs like yourself. This is the cherry on the pie! What a cherry! I thought we will discuss the cherry," Netanyahu said.

Business leaders who were present at the breakfast included Ajay Piramal, Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Dilip Shanghvi, Ashok Hinduja, Atul Punj and Chanda Kochhar.

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Business #Companies #India Inc #innovation

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.