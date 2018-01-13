App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 13, 2018 08:00 PM IST

Full bench of SC should resolve differences among judges: Bar Association

Expressing "grave concern" over the differences between the senior judges and the CJI, SCBA President and senior advocate Vikas Singh said that all PILs should be looked into either by the CJI or senior judges who form part of the apex court collegium.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) today passed a resolution saying the differences of four seniormost judges with Chief Justice Dipak Misra should be considered by the full bench of the apex court.



Taking note of the concerns raised by four senior judges led by Justice J Chelameswar over assigning of cases, the bar body suggested that even the PILs listed for hearing on January 15 be transferred from other benches to either the bench headed by the CJI or benches led by the members of the collegium.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) formed a seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court, barring the five seniormost judges, to discuss the present crisis in the apex court.

It passed a resolution saying no political party or leaders should take undue advantage of the situation arising out of the press conference by four senior Supreme Court judges.

Misra said that the apex bar body has formed the seven-member team to meet all judges of the Supreme Court barring the five seniormost judges to discuss the present crisis.

The top lawyers' body also resolved that it will take the opinion of other judges and expressed the view that such issues of judges should not be made public.

Singh said that at the emergency executive meeting, grave concern was expressed over the differences between the four judges and the CJI.

Yesterday, justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Jurian Joseph had mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems including the assigning of cases.

The judges had said that there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court and warned that they could destroy Indian democracy.

The unprecedented news conference had left the judiciary and observers stunned, leaving uncertain how this open dissension in the hallowed institution would be resolved.

