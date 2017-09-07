FSSAI promotes healthy eating habits among kids, unveils book

Food regulator FSSAI has set out to create awareness among children on healthy eating habits by joining hands with educational boards like the CBSE and the NCERT.

As part of broader plans, it released a book today aimed at children detailing how to eat right.

The book has been launched in three categories for children in the age group of 4-7, 8-12 and 13-17 and covers a range of topics -- from food safety practices, personal hygiene and cleanliness habits and eating a balanced diet to packing a wholesome lunch-box. It also lays emphasis on preventing nutritional deficiencies and making healthy choices.

"Eating habits among children develop at a very early age which don't change easily. So, it is important to take care of their eating habits so that they remain healthy lifelong," FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal told PTI.

The initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) involves partners such as ministries of health and HRD, the Niti Aayog, NGOs, educational boards like the CBSE and the NCERT, state governments and nutrition experts.

The 'Yellow Book' provides age appropriate content that can be adopted across schools through state education machineries as part of their curricular and co-curricular activities. The topics have been formulated after discussions, consultations and extensive engagement with the partners, the FSSAI said.

The book will be distributed in schools across India. "Our aim is to reach out to about 1 lakh schools in India initially. Gradually, we will try to connect with more and more schools," the CEO said.

Under the initiative, FSSAI said it has also launched the School Engagement Platform, a portal that works as an online tool for schools to register.

Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, unveiled the book along with FSSAI Chairperson Ashish Bahuguna.