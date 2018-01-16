From Israel with love: A look at Indo-Israeli relations over the years

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing visit to India has already proven to be a momentous one. The two countries signed as many as 9 memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields and held talks over several other issues.

Prime Minister Modi promised Netanyahu several more reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business in the country and even invited investments from Israeli companies. The selling point was India's huge development agenda and the opportunities stemming from it.

The two leaders then took it one step further by making the first-ever call for joint research and developments projects under the 'India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F)'.



In 1956, Israel provided war equipment to India for the war against China.



In 1971, Israel provided arms and ammunition to India during war with Pakistan.



In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi met Israeli PM Shimon Peres. It was the first public meeting between leaders of the two countries.



In 1992, India starts a full political relationship with Israel. It opened its embassy in Tel Aviv, and Israel opened its embassy in New Delhi.



In 1999, Israel helped India during the Kargil War with supply of weapons.



In 2017, India participated in Israel’s Blue Flag military drill for the first time.

With more events scheduled in PM Netanyahu's 6-day visit to the country, it is seen paving the way for stronger India-Israel cooperation in various sectors. The two countries have had a history of collaborating with each other: