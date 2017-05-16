From Aircel-Maxis to INX: Cases involving Chidambarams pile up

Moneycontrol News

The homes of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, have been raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the FIPB clearance given to INX Media (now known as 9X Media).

Here is a list of other ongoing investigations in which charges against the father-son duo have been levelled:

Vasan Healthcare – FEMA

Enforcement Directorate had been investigating an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of Rs 45 crore and has issued show-cause notice to the Karti Chidambaram. He was served notice for selling his shares in Vasan Healthcare to foreign investors violating the FEMA regulations.

Aircel-Maxis

ED is investigating the role of Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has levelled charges against P Chidambaram that he illegally allowed Maxis to take 100 percent stake in Aircel. It was alleged that he did not follow the proper procedure of sending the FDI proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) despite the size of the deal being more than Rs 600 crore.

INX Media

After the Police FIR named Karti Chidambaram as an accused of facilitating foreign investment clearance to INX Media, when his father was the Finance Minister. According to CBI sources, it is investigating a charge that Karti’s firm received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media, which got FIBP clearance for Rs 4 crore, but actually received Rs 305 crore.

The role of P Chidambaram in the case is also being examined.

Hashimpura

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is seeking a retrial of 1987 massacre in Hashimpur, Meerut in which 42 people have lost their lives. He said that the P Chidambaram who was then Minister of State for Home was present in the area after the incident, which was not examined by the trial court.