From a petrol-sniffing monkey to 'celibate' peacocks: The weirdest headlines in 2017

There is no denying that 2017 was a momentous year for a lot of reasons. There were moments that made you want the year to get over as soon as possible, and those that made you wish it never ended.

But as the year draws to a close, we at Moneycontrol had the urge to look for some of the quirkiest stories to make headlines this year. After all, what's the point of reminiscing about everything if you miss out on the weird stuff?

Women worshipping dustbin in Bihar

When a kangaroo-shaped dustbin was installed inside a temple complex in Bihar earlier this year by the government during Chhath Puja, it was mistaken for deity by some female devotees who started worshiping it by applying vermillion on its forehead and sprinkling holy water.

These poor women, who hailed from a rural area, can’t be blamed for their ignorance as people subscribe to numerous faiths and beliefs in India and have been known to worship trees, animals, rocks and other inanimate objects. Nonetheless, the incident did manage to catch the eye of people on Twitter and attracted a lot of laughs and trolls.

Rajasthan High Court Judge calling Peacock as celibate and drinking cow urine stops ageing

Court judges are usually known to have a calm, thinking demeanor and a tendency measure their words carefully. But that was clearly missing when Judge Mahesh Chand Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court said earlier this year that the cow should be made India's national animal and suggested that killing a cow should warrant a death penalty.

In an interview given to CNN-News18 after his retirement function in May, Judge Sharma said that the only reason the peacock is the country's national animal is because it is celibate in nature. "Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even Lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head," he was quoted as saying.

He further added that there is no substitute for cow milk and that cow urine has many medicinal benefits, including anti-ageing properties. He also said that even after a cow's death, its bones are useful for tantric purposes.

Now the Indian judicial system did come out with some landmark judgements this past year, but this one clearly had the most comic value by a fair distance.

SpiceJet Flight forced to land midway due to stinking toilet

A SpiceJet plane flying to Delhi from Bengaluru with 184 passengers and four infants in March this year, was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Hyderabad airport due to very bad foul emanating from the forward lavatory.

The aircraft was allowed to continue its journey only after the lavatory and cockpit were cleaned thoroughly and ventilated.

Man On Bus To Delhi Arrested For Stinky Socks

A man in Delhi made the headlines this year when he was arrested because his socks were too stinky. Probably misunderstanding the word freedom, Prakash Kumar, who was a tourist traveling to the city, took his shoes off when on the bus.

Clearly in no mood to tolerate this, Kumar's fellow passengers asked him to put the socks in a bag or throw them out. However, instead of obliging, Kumar refused to do either, which led to an altercation between him and some of the passengers.

Kumar was handed over to the police in Una, Himachal Pradesh, and allegedly created a ruckus in the police station as well. After he was released on bail, he even filed a counter-complaint against his fellow passengers, alleging that they fought with him for no reason and that his socks were not smelling. Talk about standing up for yourself!

Monkey addicted to petrol steals fuel from motorbike

It came as a complete surprise to some bike owners in Panipat, Haryana, when they decided to patrol around on their bikes to find out who was stealing petrol and leaving the fuel pipes dangling behind every day.

The culprit turned out to be a monkey, who used to sit there quietly watching the entire area and waiting for people to clear off before pulling the fuel pipes off and drinking petrol from the tanks.

The monkey was so high on the taste of petrol that it refused to eat bananas and nuts offered by locals.