French tourists beaten up in UP's Mirzapur, police try to shrug it off

French tourists, accompanied by their Indian friends, were roughed up and misbehaved with by locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. When they went to file a case, the police tried to shirk responsibility and kept the group waiting for hours.

A few boys began to harass the Indian female who was with the French tourists' group, when the foreign nationals intervened, they were roughed up. The boys returned with their friends after the initial ruckus to further attack the group.