Four weightlifters killed in road accident near delhi border, world champion seriously injured

Four national-level weightlifters were killed and two others, including a world champion, were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near the fog-hit Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am near Alipur village of Delhi, close to the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, IANS reported. The athletes were travelling on the Delhi-Panipat National Highway-1 in a Swift Dzire car.

While four weightlifters were killed in the accident, Saksham Yadav, who won a gold medal in the 2017 weightlifting championship for the country, was seriously injured along with another weightlifter Rohit, a police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.