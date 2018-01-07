App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Four weightlifters killed in road accident near delhi border, world champion seriously injured

Four national-level weightlifters were killed and two others, including a world champion, were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near the fog-hit Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday, police said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Four national-level weightlifters were killed and two others, including a world champion, were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near the fog-hit Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am near Alipur village of Delhi, close to the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, IANS reported. The athletes were travelling on the Delhi-Panipat National Highway-1 in a Swift Dzire car.

While four weightlifters were killed in the accident, Saksham Yadav, who won a gold medal in the 2017 weightlifting championship for the country, was seriously injured along with another weightlifter Rohit, a police official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the deceased were identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Akash and Harish Roy.

Read the full story here

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.