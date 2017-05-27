App
May 27, 2017 10:45 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Four terrorists killed as Indian forces thwart another infiltration bid at LoC

Security forces eliminated 4 terrorists and hampered an infiltration bid along the LoC.

Four terrorists killed as Indian forces thwart another infiltration bid at LoC

Security forces eliminated four terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, hours after thwarting a similar attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team in Uri sector.

Army sources told CNN-News18 that an ambush was laid by troops at 7:30pm in Rampur Sector based on specific input. Contact with intruders was established and the gunbattle lasted till 8:20pm, sources said.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector, killing two militants. "Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said. The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.

Read more - http://www.news18.com/news/india/four-terrorists-killed-as-indian-forces-thwart-another-infiltration-bid-at-loc-1413887.html

tags #Current Affairs #India #Wire News

