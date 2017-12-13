App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Four out of 30 coal scam cases decided by special court

12 persons and four companies have been held guilty so far with today's decision in four cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four out of 30 cases of coal block allocation scam have been decided by a special court here, with the conviction of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda today.

12 persons and four companies have been held guilty so far with today's decision in four cases.

As per today's judgement, former coal secretary H C Gupta stands convicted in two out of 11 cases in which he is an accused.

Koda and Gupta are among four persons convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocating Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), which was also held guilty.

related news

Koda is also an accused along with Gupta and Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal and former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao, in another case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Gupta, who was the coal secretary from December 31, 2005 to November 2008, was earlier awarded two year jail term, along with then joint secretary K S Kropha and then director K C Samaria in the Ministry of Coal, for cheating, criminal conspiracy and corruption in a case relating to irregularities in the allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL).

Gupta is currently on bail.

The first conviction in the coal scam cases came on March 28, 2016 in a case pertaining to irregularities in allotment of a coal block in Jharkhand to a firm Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd (JIPL) whose two directors R S Rungta and R C Rungta were awarded four year jail term.

The second conviction followed four months later on July 26 in which Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) and three of its officials -- Managing Director Pradeep Rathi, Chief Executive Officer Udit Rathi and AGM Kushal Aggarwal -- were held guilty by the court for "deceiving" the government by making false representation even before then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The third conviction took place on May 19 this year in the case involving KSSPL, in which the firm and its managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia were also held guilty along with Gupta.

Today's decision by Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar, who was appointed exclusively to deal with the coal scam cases, was the fourth. The arguments on quantum of punishment in this case will be held tomorrow.

Those convicted in the four cases so far are Koda, Gupta, Basu, Joshi, Kropha, Samaria, Ahluwalia, Pradeep Rathi, Udit Rathi, Kushal Aggarwal, R S Rungta, R C Rungta and four companies -- KSSPL, RSPL, JIPL and VISUL.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.