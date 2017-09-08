Five mishaps in 2 days: Piyush Goyal gets rude welcome as Railway Minister

A day after three trains derailed across India and one accident was averted last minute, another train came close to meeting the same fate on Friday.

At around 10 am on Friday, the engine got detached from the bogies of Delhi-Varanasi Shiv Ganga Express near Gyanpur station in Uttar Pradesh. The detached engine kept moving forward for about 1 km.

Thursday was easily the worst for the railway ministry under Piyush Goyal's short watch so far.

The first derailment on Thursday occured at 6:25 am when seven coaches of the Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express went off the tracks near the Obra Dam station in UP's Sonbhadra district.

Within hours, at around 11:45 pm, the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed in the national capital, leaving one person injured. These were followed in the afternoon by another derailment of a goods train in Maharashtra's Khandala.

An accident was averted after locals spotted a fracture in a track between Farrukhabad and Fatehgarh in UP, minutes before the Kalindi Express was scheduled to pass the place.

Last month, the Utkal Express accident due to derailment, killed over 20 people and injured hundreds in Uttar Pradesh.

According to railway ministry data, accessed from Rajya Sabha replies, and Railways’ publications, there were over 450 railway accidents between 2013 and 2017.

Following the repeated cases of train accidents reaching a tipping point with Utkal incident, former Railway minister Suresh Prabhu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted "full moral responsibility" for the accidents and offered to resign. The PM asked him to wait and he was replaced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

As Suresh Prabhu’s tenure as railway minister started under NDA government, death toll in train accidents rose to 292 in 2014-15 compared to 152 in 2013-14. Although numbers reduced substantially in the following year to 122 (2015-16), the latest data again shows the number of deaths soaring up to 238.

Among these 459 accidents over last four years, 255 were due to derailment of train coaches. In 2016-17 alone, 193 people died in 78 derailment accidents across India.

2016 had ended with the deadliest accidents in recent years when the Indore-Patna express train derailed near Pukhrayan area in Kanpur resulting in the death of about 150 people. Various causes, including overcrowding and fracture in the railway line, were cited as reasons behind the fatal accident.

The beginning of 2017 was marred by yet another fatal accident, this time in Andhra Pradesh, as the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express got derailed, killing around 40 people and injuring over 100.

The maintenance situation of Indian Railways (IR) seems grim. A white paper published by the railway ministry in February 2015 stated:

“IR’s network has 1,14,907 km of total track length. Of this, 4,500 km of track should be renewed annually. However, due to financial constraints, the progress in track renewals is constantly coming down over the last six years. As on 01.07.2014, 5,300 km track length is due for renewal. The target for the current year is only 2,100 km. Arrears of track renewal are accumulating which will result in disproportionately high maintenance effort.”

In a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question (dated Aug 11, 2017), the Minister of State for railways, Rajen Gohain, stated that 20 train accidents have taken place at unmanned level crossings, in 2016-17, wherein 40 persons have lost their lives.

March 16 saw one such accident, which killed four women including the mother of a newborn child when a train rammed into an ambulance at an unmanned level crossing in Karnataka.

Last year, the Economic Times reported that Indian Railways has a shortage of over 2 lakh employees, of which more than half the vacancies are in the safety category.

With inputs from PTI.