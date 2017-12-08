App
Dec 08, 2017 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fortis Hospital denies reports of 'bribe' given to family

The private hospital, released a statement, amid reports that it had "offered money" to Jayant Singh, father of Adya Singh, to allegedly not pursue the case further.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gurgaon's Fortis Hospital denied allegations of any bribe being paid to the father of the seven-year-old girl, who had died during dengue treatment recently.

The private hospital, released a statement, amid reports that it had "offered money" to Jayant Singh, father of Adya Singh, to allegedly not pursue the case further.

The girl was referred to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, as a case of dengue shock syndrome in a critical condition. The family had alleged that they were overcharged by the hospital.

"We categorically deny assertions or allegations of any bribe being paid to Jayant Singh, father of late Adya Singh, who was treated for dengue shock syndrome at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute," it claimed in the statement.

"Fortis did offer a refund of the out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the family, in good faith. Furthermore, consequent to articulation of the family's financial position by the father, we offered an additional amount purely as a humanitarian gesture," it said.

The hospital said a "written and signed statement" to this effect has been "submitted to the inquiry committee".

All documents, statements and details required by the probe panel of the Haryana government regarding a case in connection with the death of the girl due to dengue at the Fortis hospital, were provided to them, the hospital group had yesterday said.

After the inquiry committee submitted its report yesterday, the Fortis group, in a statement said that they were "yet to receive a copy of the report".

