Fortis dengue death case: Haryana govt orders probe

The Haryana government today ordered a probe into allegations that the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon overcharged the family of a seven-year-old girl, who died of dengue.

The move came after the Union health ministry asked the state government to initiate an "urgent" probe into the allegations.

State health minister Anil Vij said a senior officer would investigate the case.

Directions have been issued to the officer to submit the probe report at the earliest so that strict action could be against the guilty, he said.

Vij said no hospital in the state would be allowed to play with the health and sentiments of the people. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had asked for an action taken report within two weeks in a letter to the principal secretary of Haryana's health department.

The case relates to the death in September of a seven- year-old girl who was admitted with dengue to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon, a multi super- speciality care hospital.

The hospital billed her family almost Rs 16 lakh.

The hospital had yesterday claimed that an itemised bill "spread over 20 pages was explained and handed over to the family" at the time of their departure from the hospital.

All consumables are transparently reflected in records and charged as per actuals, it had claimed.

"All standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to," the hospital had claimed.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda had also sought a "detailed report" from the Gurgaon-based private hospital.