Dec 10, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fortis case: Victim's father files police complaint

He accused 18 persons, including the chairman, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, executive vice-chairman, Fortis Healthcare, and nine doctors, for his daughter's death.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The father of the 7-year-old girl who died of dengue at the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, has filed a police complaint against the hospital group, but no FIR has been registered in the case, police said today.

In his complaint, Jayant Singh, urged the police to register the FIR for "culpable homicide" owing to criminal negligence against Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, and also, forgery and destruction of evidence by the hospital management and doctors.

Singh held that the hospital was "criminally negligent in the course of his daughter's treatment".

Singh also alleged in the complaint that the hospital forged the parents' signatures in "crucial and important treatment-related documents, that is, consent forms".

"The father of the deceased child filed the complaint at Sushant Lok police station on Friday," SHO Gaurav Phogat said.

"But we have not filed an FIR yet as a preliminary investigation is on in the matter. We are waiting for an official copy of the inquiry report on the matter by a government panel," he said.

Fortis Healthcare, however, maintained that they were "yet to receive any formal complaint".

