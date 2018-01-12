App
Jan 12, 2018
Jan 12, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Forest clearance issues continue to dog projects: Rajnath Singh

Inaugurating the 43rd annual day function of the Military Engineer Services (MES) builders association of India here, Rajnath Singh also said there is no shortage of funds for development of infrastructure along the border areas.

PTI
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Minister of Civil Defence, Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Puchkov exchanging documents after signing the Joint Implementation Plan for Cooperation in Emergency Situations, in Moscow. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Minister of Civil Defence, Emergency Situations and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Puchkov exchanging documents after signing the Joint Implementation Plan for Cooperation in Emergency Situations, in Moscow. (PTI)

Forest and environmental clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects and the central government will expedite the process of giving nod to them, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Inaugurating the 43rd annual day function of the Military Engineer Services (MES) builders association of India here, Singh also said there is no shortage of funds for development of infrastructure along the border areas.

The government will expedite forest and environmental clearance issues which still continue to dog such strategic projects, Singh was quoted as saying in an official release.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on the strategic projects and relaxations will be obtained to facilitate completion of projects in national interest.

He said the private-public partnership (PPP) model will be crucial to create strategic infrastructure.

The home minister said the government has embarked upon a five year ambitious project and during 2017-2022, road infrastructure to the tune of Rs 7,00,000 crore will be built and the project include more than 2,000 kms border roads.

Pointing out that e-tendering process has led to transparency, Singh said quality delivery of the projects will be paramount.

The home minister called upon the armed forces and the central armed police forces for better coordination on the creation of border infrastructure.

Singh said for the first time in India's history, this government has continued to roll out economic reforms even whwn the economic situation in the country has remained comfortable.

The previous governments were compelled to take the path of reforms after landing in dire financial position, he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

