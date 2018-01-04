Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses connectivity, security issues with Thai counterpart

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday discussed a range of issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with her Thai counterpart here to keep up with the growing momentum of bilateral ties.

Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Thailand. During the first day of her visit she held extensive talks with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

"Keeping up with the growing momentum of bilateral relationship, EAM @SushmaSwaraj discussed issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with Don Pramudwinai, Foreign Minister of Thailand. #ActEastPolicy," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties during her visit to Thailand.

It said ways to enhance India's engagement with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will also be another aspect of the visit.

Thailand will assume the role of coordinator country for India-ASEAN relations in the middle of 2018.

From Thailand, Swaraj will leave for Indonesia tomorrow on the second leg of her two-day visit and there she will co- chair the fifth meeting of India-Indonesia Joint Commission with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Swaraj will visit Singapore from January 6-8 and there she will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) of ASEAN countries on January 7.