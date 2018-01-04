App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses connectivity, security issues with Thai counterpart

Foreign Minister Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Thailand. During the first day of her visit she held extensive talks with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday discussed a range of issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with her Thai counterpart here to keep up with the growing momentum of bilateral ties.

Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Thailand. During the first day of her visit she held extensive talks with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

"Keeping up with the growing momentum of bilateral relationship, EAM @SushmaSwaraj discussed issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with Don Pramudwinai, Foreign Minister of Thailand. #ActEastPolicy," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties during her visit to Thailand.

related news

It said ways to enhance India's engagement with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries will also be another aspect of the visit.

Thailand will assume the role of coordinator country for India-ASEAN relations in the middle of 2018.

From Thailand, Swaraj will leave for Indonesia tomorrow on the second leg of her two-day visit and there she will co- chair the fifth meeting of India-Indonesia Joint Commission with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Swaraj will visit Singapore from January 6-8 and there she will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) of ASEAN countries on January 7.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushma Swaraj #Thailand #world

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.