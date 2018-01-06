Fodder scam verdict LIVE: Court sentences Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years in prison

Rather than practising BJP’s Simple Rule - “Follow us or We will Fix you”. I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality: Lalu Prasad tweets after being sentenced to 3.5 years in jail in fodder scam case
Jan 06, 04:45 PM (IST)
We are confident that he (Lalu Prasad Yadav) will get bail. We have full faith in judiciary. We are not going to be cowed down: Tej Pratap Yadav
Jan 06, 04:41 PM (IST)
Will appeal in High Court for bail: Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer to CNN-News18
Jan 06, 04:32 PM (IST)
Fodder scam case: Jagdish Sharma gets 7 years in jail, imposed with a fine of Rs. 10 lakh
Jan 06, 04:31 PM (IST)
The judiciary performed its duty. We will go to the High Court after studying the sentence and apply for a bail: Tejashwi Yadav
Jan 06, 04:23 PM (IST)
JUST IN: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to three and a half years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine by Ranchi court
Jan 06, 04:22 PM (IST)
People who were creating a scene that Lalu Ji will be scared can now see that he will neither be scared nor kneel or turn away from his ideology: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD (ANI)
Former Bihar CM and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi has called for an emergency meeting before Lalu Yadav's sentencing in the Fodder Scam case, according to CNN-News18. The sentence on the quantum of punishment will be pronounced shortly.
Jan 06, 02:02 PM (IST)
Lalu Yadav's previous convictions in another Fodder Scam case
In 2013, Lalu Yadav was convicted in another Fodder Scam case along with 44 other accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Ranchi. He was found guilty in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crore from Chaibasa treasury. Immediately after the sentencing, he was arrested and sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail, in Ranchi.
As a consequence of conviction in the case, Yadav was disqualified as the Member of Parliament and stands ineligible to contest election for a period of six years since conviction. His jail sentence was five years and paid a fine of Rs 25 lakh.
Within the fodder scam, Lalu Yadav is accused in six cases and has been so far convicted in two cases. Four other cases against him are still pending trial in the court.
Jan 06, 01:54 PM (IST)
A special CBI court set up in Ranchi on Thursday had deferred pronouncement of its sentence against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in one of the Fodder Scam cases for Friday.
However, the court further deferred the sentencing for today.
The case relates to the siphoning of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury more than two decades ago.
Close to 15 people were tried in the case, of which six were acquitted. This included former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.
Jan 06, 01:47 PM (IST)
January 06, 13:47 |Welcome to the live updates of the Fodder Scam sentencing. Former Bihar Chief Minister amonst others is likely to be sentenced by the specail court in Ranchi via video conferencing in a short while.
Jan 05, 05:16 PM (IST)
Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav's sentencing deferred, judge says he received calls from RJD chief's 'well-wishers'
The judge presiding over the verdict stated that he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate on Thursday.Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.
The court had yesterday served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising in TV channels the December 23 conviction of Prasad in the fodder scam case.
Lalu Yadav says 'it was cold in jail', Judge asks him to play 'tabla'
While the proceedings were on at the CBI Court in Ranchi on Thursday, the RJD chief told the judge that "it was very cold in jail", to which the judge asked him to play the 'tabla', according to a PTI report.
Jan 05, 03:02 PM (IST)
Jan 05, 02:50 PM (IST)
Jan 05, 02:35 PM (IST)
#FodderScam Case at Ranchi CBI Court: Judge Shivpal Singh to pronounce quantum of sentence for rest of the accused, including #LaluPrasadYadav, via video conferencing.
He also gave the assurance that no sloganeering would take place in the court by his supporters.
Jan 05, 02:27 PM (IST)
The sentence was deferred for the second day in a row as Lalu Prasad cited health reasons.On deciding whether the sentencing was to take place in live presence, or through video conference, Prasad was up for a personal appearance.
Jan 05, 02:20 PM (IST)
Close to 15 people were tried in the case, of which six were acquitted.This included former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.
Jan 05, 02:17 PM (IST)
The case relates to the siphoning of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury more than two decades ago.
Jan 05, 02:16 PM (IST)
A special CBI court set up in Ranchi on Thursday had deferred pronouncement of its sentence against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in one of the Fodder Scam cases for today.
The court will now be sentencing Lalu Yadav and others at 4 pm, according to media reports.
Former Bihar CM and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi has called for an emergency meeting before Lalu Yadav's sentencing in the Fodder Scam case, according to CNN-News18. The sentence on the quantum of punishment will be pronounced shortly.
All accused in fodder scam case present in video conferencing room, verdict to be pronounced shortly (ANI)
The court will now be sentencing Lalu Yadav and others at 4 pm, according to media reports.
Former Bihar CM and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi has called for an emergency meeting before Lalu Yadav's sentencing in the Fodder Scam case, according to CNN-News18. The sentence on the quantum of punishment will be pronounced shortly.
A special CBI court set up in Ranchi on Thursday had deferred pronouncement of its sentence against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in one of the Fodder Scam cases for Friday.
However, the court further deferred the sentencing for today.
The case relates to the siphoning of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury more than two decades ago.
Close to 15 people were tried in the case, of which six were acquitted. This included former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.
January 06, 13:47 | Welcome to the live updates of the Fodder Scam sentencing. Former Bihar Chief Minister amonst others is likely to be sentenced by the specail court in Ranchi via video conferencing in a short while.
Lalu Yadav says 'it was cold in jail', Judge asks him to play 'tabla'
While the proceedings were on at the CBI Court in Ranchi on Thursday, the RJD chief told the judge that "it was very cold in jail", to which the judge asked him to play the 'tabla', according to a PTI report.
He also gave the assurance that no sloganeering would take place in the court by his supporters.
The sentence was deferred for the second day in a row as Lalu Prasad cited health reasons.On deciding whether the sentencing was to take place in live presence, or through video conference, Prasad was up for a personal appearance.
Close to 15 people were tried in the case, of which six were acquitted.This included former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.
The case relates to the siphoning of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury more than two decades ago.
A special CBI court set up in Ranchi on Thursday had deferred pronouncement of its sentence against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in one of the Fodder Scam cases for today.