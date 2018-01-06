Fodder scam verdict LIVE: Court sentences Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years in prison

Lalu Yadav's previous convictions in another Fodder Scam case



In 2013, Lalu Yadav was convicted in another Fodder Scam case along with 44 other accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Ranchi. He was found guilty in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crore from Chaibasa treasury. Immediately after the sentencing, he was arrested and sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail, in Ranchi.

As a consequence of conviction in the case, Yadav was disqualified as the Member of Parliament and stands ineligible to contest election for a period of six years since conviction. His jail sentence was five years and paid a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

Within the fodder scam, Lalu Yadav is accused in six cases and has been so far convicted in two cases. Four other cases against him are still pending trial in the court.