Fodder scam verdict: Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer says sentence to be declared tomorrow

Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav's sentencing deferred, judge says he received calls from RJD chief's 'well-wishers'



The judge presiding over the verdict stated that he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate on Thursday.Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.

The court had yesterday served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising in TV channels the December 23 conviction of Prasad in the fodder scam case.



Read the full story here.