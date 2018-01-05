Fodder scam verdict: Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer says sentence to be declared tomorrow

That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav's sentencing deferred, judge says he received calls from RJD chief's 'well-wishers'
The judge presiding over the verdict stated that he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate on Thursday.Fifteen others who were convicted in the scam and were to be sentenced along with Prasad waited in the court, while the RJD chief was whisked away to Birsa Munda jail after this.
The court had yesterday served contempt notices to senior leaders of the RJD and the Congress for criticising in TV channels the December 23 conviction of Prasad in the fodder scam case.
Lalu Yadav says 'it was cold in jail', Judge asks him to play 'tabla'
While the proceedings were on at the CBI Court in Ranchi on Thursday, the RJD chief told the judge that "it was very cold in jail", to which the judge asked him to play the 'tabla', according to a PTI report.
Lalu Prasad's previous convictions in another Fodder Scam case
In 2013, Lalu Yadav was convicted in another Fodder Scam case along with 44 other accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court at Ranchi. He was found guilty in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crore from Chaibasa treasury. Immediately after the sentencing, he was arrested and sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail, in Ranchi.
As a consequence of conviction in the case, Yadav was disqualified as the Member of Parliament and stands ineligible to contest election for a period of six years since conviction. His jail sentence was five years and paid a fine of Rs 25 lakh.
Within the fodder scam, Lalu Yadav is accused in six cases and has been so far convicted in two cases. Four other cases against him are still pending trial in the court.
#FodderScam Case at Ranchi CBI Court: Judge Shivpal Singh to pronounce quantum of sentence for rest of the accused, including #LaluPrasadYadav, via video conferencing.
He also gave the assurance that no sloganeering would take place in the court by his supporters.
The sentence was deferred for the second day in a row as Lalu Prasad cited health reasons.On deciding whether the sentencing was to take place in live presence, or through video conference, Prasad was up for a personal appearance.
Close to 15 people were tried in the case, of which six were acquitted.This included former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.
The case relates to the siphoning of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar treasury more than two decades ago.
A special CBI court set up in Ranchi on Thursday had deferred pronouncement of its sentence against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others in one of the Fodder Scam cases for today.
