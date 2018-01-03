Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav to be sentenced by CBI court today

A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce quantum of punishment against former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others on Wednesday in a fodder scam related case.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh, on December 23, found Lalu and others guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 89.23 lakh from Deoghar treasury by furnishing fake bills and vouchers related to fodder procurement between 1991 and 1994.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements around the court campus as Lalu and other convicts will be present during the hearing.

The special CBI court had acquitted another former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, 80, and five others – former Public Accounts Committee chairman Druv Bhagat, former Indian Revenue Service officer AC Choudhary, fodder suppliers Saraswati Chandra and Sadhana Singh and former minister Vidya Sagar Nishad.