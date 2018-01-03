App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav to be sentenced by CBI court today

CBI judge Shivpal Singh, on December 23, found Lalu and others guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 89.23 lakh from Deoghar treasury by furnishing fake bills and vouchers related to fodder procurement between 1991 and 1994.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce quantum of punishment against former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others on Wednesday in a fodder scam related case.

CBI judge Shivpal Singh, on December 23, found Lalu and others guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 89.23 lakh from Deoghar treasury by furnishing fake bills and vouchers related to fodder procurement between 1991 and 1994.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements around the court campus as Lalu and other convicts will be present during the hearing.

The special CBI court had acquitted another former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, 80, and five others – former Public Accounts Committee chairman Druv Bhagat, former Indian Revenue Service officer AC Choudhary, fodder suppliers Saraswati Chandra and Sadhana Singh and former minister Vidya Sagar Nishad.

Read More

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Ranchi #RJD

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.