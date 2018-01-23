App
Jan 23, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flyers may have to shell out 20-30% more to avail in-flight WiFi facility

The airlines will have to pay service providers like Inmarsat and others a large sum of money to activate the services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the telecom regulator clearing the decks for WiFi connectivity on board domestic flights, the airlines are likely to charge 20 to 30 percent of the air fare for the passengers to avail this facility, reports The Times of India.

Sources told the paper that the charges for in-flight internet connectivity will range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for thirty minutes to an hour. The charges are in accordance with the international standards and keeping in mind the charges which will be levied by the service providers for satellite slots. The airlines will have to pay service providers like Inmarsat and others a large sum of money to activate the services.

For airfares starting from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500, which are usually advanced booking fares for short domestic travels, in-flight connectivity can result to be very expensive for both the parties involved - the airlines and the passengers.

Sources, however, told the paper that the TRAI proposal will be beneficial for airlines in the long run and it will be an advantage for flights that travel across continents and these flights will not have to switch off the WiFi when they enter the Indian airspace.

"We are discussing the feasibility of having the facility on domestic flights. The cost and demand may have to be factored in before taking a decision," sources confirmed that they are seriously considering to inculcate the TRAI proposal with the paper.

For WiFi connectivity, the airlines will be required to install antennae on planes according to what they decide on how to receive and send the signals. It can either be over mobile towers on the ground or over satellites.

