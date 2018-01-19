App
Days hours minutes
Jan 19, 2018 10:20 AM IST

Flammable cargo likely to have caused Pawan Hans chopper crash: Report

Officials said that they do not want to miss out on any angle and hence have requested the BCAS to look into the sabotage angle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Pawan Hans and the investigation agencies are suspecting that the recent chopper crash, which claimed seven lives, could have been because of a flammable cargo being carried in it, reports The Economic Times.

PTI had earlier reported that the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau wrote to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to look into a 'sabotage angle' in last week's chopper crash.

The Eurocopter Dauphin N3 chopper with seven on board, which included five senior officials of ONGC and two pilots, crashed in the Mumbai coast right after it took off from the Juhu aerodrome for the state-owned oil and gas major's installations in the Bombay High fields on January 13.

Officials had told PTI that they do not want to miss out on any angle and hence have requested the BCAS to look into the sabotage angle.

The ET report points that the on-board flammable cargo could have been the reason for the crash. "The reason behind the suspicion is the sudden decline in the altitude of the aircraft, which fell above 1100 feet in just six seconds, which is an indication that something happened to the aircraft suddenly," sources told the paper.

"In any helicopter incident, the body of the pilots are distorted but not of passengers. In this case, bodies of passengers were distorted, which indicates towards the fact that something happened in the passenger side, or the luggage that was being carried," sources said.

The state-owned helicopter service company Pawan Hans is also looking in to ascertaining the cargo that was being carried in the chopper.

Dauphin 2 has an inbuilt system which ensures that the pilots are aware of any mechanical glitches, making it a relatively safe chopper. The system would have alerted the pilots and the officials are certain that the chopper could not have crashed due to a mechanical failure.

 

