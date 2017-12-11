Fixed broadband internet speed grows by 50% within a year in India, mobile internet speed sees a spike too

India’s mobile download speed grew nearly 15 percent and fixed broadband download speed grew by 50 percent from the start of the year to now, according to internet analytics firm, Ookla.

In January, the mobile download speed was 7.65 Mbps. As of November that has increased to 8.80 Mbps. The average fixed broadband download speed at the start of the year was 12.12 Mbps which climbed steeply to 18.82 Mbps as of November.

According to the Ookla’s November Speedtest Global Index, India is ranked 109th in the mobile internet speed and 76th for fixed broadband speed.

“Both mobile and fixed broadband internet in India are getting faster, that’s good news for all Indian consumers no matter which operator or plan they use to access the internet,” said Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla.

“India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world, however, we at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market and look forward to watching how the market grows in this coming new year.”

As of November, Norway ranks first in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 62.66 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with a 153.85 Mbps average download speed.

Ookla said that there are three major factors that consistently tend to drive advances in internet speeds and performance anywhere in the world including India—sufficient infrastructure, competition, new technologies that may boost network performance.

The internet analytics company has created the Speedtest Global Index on the basis of over 17 billion internet speed test performed by its users till date.