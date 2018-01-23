App
Jan 23, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five held in Bengaluru for illegally hiking TRPs of specific programs of TV channels

As per the BARC complaint, illegal methods are being employed to inflate TRP ratings so that television channels could earn higher profits by charging larger amounts for advertisements

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Manipulating the television rating points (TRP) to attract more revenue may now cost television channels dearly. The authorities investigating the alleged misuse of TRPs by channels have arrested five in relation to the case.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, Bengaluru Police stated on Sunday that they had arrested the five, i.e. serial Producer Raju, Madhu, Suresh, Jemsy and Subhas from the city after receiving a complaint from representatives of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), an industry body that publishes weekly TRPs.

As per the BARC complaint, illegal methods are being employed to inflate TRP ratings so that television channels could earn higher profits by charging larger amounts for advertisements. "Investigation has found that a group of people was involved in illegally hiking TRPs by using multiple televisions and also by paying money at homes where TRP metres are installed, and luring them to watch specific channels to increase the ratings of the same," the police was quoted saying in a report by The Times of India.

BARC had given a contract to a firm in Shanthinagar to ascertain TRP of programs aired by various channels. The gang, as per the police managed to get locations of TRP panel metres that were set up to get feedback from the audience and replaced them with the equipment they had procured to manipulate the TRP data. They also bribed the people to ensure that the viewership of certain programs rose to the level they wanted.

However, the gang seems to be only the tip of an iceberg. It is suspected by the police that the gang is part of a large network that is fanned across the state in places such as Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Belagavi. Further investigation could reveal the real extent of the problem and whether bigger players are involved.

tags #Bengaluru #India #TRP

