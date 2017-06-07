App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 07, 2017 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five held for using fake certificates to join Army

Five youth, aspiring to join the Army, were arrested today, on charges of submitting fake certificates, while applying for the job, police said today.

Five held for using fake certificates to join Army

Five youth, aspiring to join the Army, were arrested today, on charges of submitting fake certificates, while applying for the job, police said today.

All the five from Thiruvannamalai district, were shortlisted for the job three months ago in Madras Regiment Centre (MRC) in nearby Wellington, they said.

However, during verification, it was found that the youth had submitted fake certificates, they said.

Based on a complaint, the police investigated the matter and brought them from Thiruvannamalai and produced them before Coonoor court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

They will be sent to central jail in Coimbatore, police added.

tags #Business #India #Wire News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.