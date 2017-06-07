Five held for using fake certificates to join Army

Five youth, aspiring to join the Army, were arrested today, on charges of submitting fake certificates, while applying for the job, police said today.

All the five from Thiruvannamalai district, were shortlisted for the job three months ago in Madras Regiment Centre (MRC) in nearby Wellington, they said.

However, during verification, it was found that the youth had submitted fake certificates, they said.

Based on a complaint, the police investigated the matter and brought them from Thiruvannamalai and produced them before Coonoor court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

They will be sent to central jail in Coimbatore, police added.