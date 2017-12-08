Five frontier states in east to get border security grid: Rajnath Singh

The government will set up a Border Protection Grid to stop infiltration and illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Hindustan Times reported quoting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a meeting with chief ministers of Indo-Bangladesh border states, Singh said that nearly 1,000 km border of the total 4,096 km is not fenced. The government will deploy foolproof mechanism like surveillance system, physical and non-physical barriers, BSF and state police, the report said.

The Border Protection Grid or BGP will be looked after by a standing committee of the state. The committee will have each state's secretaries as chairman. For setting the committee, the states will need to participate actively, Singh said.

Among the people present in the meeting were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla aalong with senior government officials of Tripura and Meghalaya.

“We seek full cooperation from Bangladesh bordering states to control illegal activities in border areas. Border security is our top priority and there is a need to fast track border infrastructure development and strengthen border security,” Singh told the media.

The borders in this region have been under scrutiny after reports of cattle smuggling and Rohingya refugees broke.