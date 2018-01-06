App
Jan 06, 2018 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five bodies recovered from avalanche site in Jammu & Kashmir

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

Representative image
Five bodies were recovered on Saturday from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, trapping seven persons.

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

"Five bodies were recovered from the avalanche site," deputy commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jehangir told PTI.

He said that the total number of people killed in the avalanche has risen to six.

The body of a Beacon officer was recovered last night after the rescue operations were launched, Jehangir said.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said, adding that the rescue operations are underway.

