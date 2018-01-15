App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Five ATMs looted of over Rs 15 lakh across Vadodara city

While three of the ATMs belonged to the Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and the State Bank of India, two belonged to the ICICI Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Five ATMs belonging to different banks were looted of Rs 15.10 lakh around midnight today with thieves using gas cutters to break them open, said police.

While three of the ATMs belonged to the Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and the State Bank of India, two belonged to the ICICI Bank. The incidents happened at Ajwa road, Tarsal, Sharadnagar, Manjalpur and Vadsar, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saroj Kumari said that the modus operandi in all the incidents appeared similar with the gang arriving in a car, cutting the wire of the CCTV cameras and using gas cutters to break open the ATMs which were within the premises of the respective banks. She added that the car had a fake number plate.

"The highest amount, Rs 13.88 lakh, was looted from a Bank of Baroda ATM located on Ajwa road while Rs 94,600 was looted from the SBI ATM in Vadsar. Smaller amounts were robbed from the other ATMs," she said.

She informed that a similar crime had occurred in Surat and a police team had been sent there to study the details of that case for leads.

One case of theft got foiled after the anti-theft alarm of the ATM went off, police added.

Police Commissioner Manoj Shashidhar said that all efforts were being made to nab the culprits.

tags #Bank Of Baroda #ICICI Bank #India #SBI #trends #Vadodara city

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.