Five ATMs looted of over Rs 15 lakh across Vadodara city

Five ATMs belonging to different banks were looted of Rs 15.10 lakh around midnight today with thieves using gas cutters to break them open, said police.

While three of the ATMs belonged to the Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and the State Bank of India, two belonged to the ICICI Bank. The incidents happened at Ajwa road, Tarsal, Sharadnagar, Manjalpur and Vadsar, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saroj Kumari said that the modus operandi in all the incidents appeared similar with the gang arriving in a car, cutting the wire of the CCTV cameras and using gas cutters to break open the ATMs which were within the premises of the respective banks. She added that the car had a fake number plate.

"The highest amount, Rs 13.88 lakh, was looted from a Bank of Baroda ATM located on Ajwa road while Rs 94,600 was looted from the SBI ATM in Vadsar. Smaller amounts were robbed from the other ATMs," she said.

She informed that a similar crime had occurred in Surat and a police team had been sent there to study the details of that case for leads.

One case of theft got foiled after the anti-theft alarm of the ATM went off, police added.

Police Commissioner Manoj Shashidhar said that all efforts were being made to nab the culprits.