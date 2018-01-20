Fire at plastic factory in Bawana, 9 dead

Nine people are feared dead as a fire ripped through a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The firefighters have removed nine bodies," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

However, Rohini DCP Rajneesh Gupta said four people have died in the blaze.

The fire official said rescue operations are still on and the firefighters are trying to control the blaze.