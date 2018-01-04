App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Filing of nominations for Lok Sabha, assembly bypolls begins

The filing of nominations for the January 29 bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan started on Wednesday with the issue of election notification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

The filing of nominations for the January 29 bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan started on Wednesday with the issue of election notification.

Only one nomination paper was filed for the assembly bypoll on Wednesday, an official said.

Last date for the filing of nominations is January 10 and the papers will be scrutinised on January 11.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination before January 15.

The counting of votes will be done on February 1, he added.

The Congress has declared former MP Karan Singh Yadav as its candidate for the Alwar parliamentary constituency, whereas the names for the two other seats are yet to be declared.

Sources in the BJP indicated that the names of its candidates are likely to be declared late tonight or tomorrow.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.