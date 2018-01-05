App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

File complaint against Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court: BJP to NRC authorities

Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed Banerjee made the comment to lure Bengali-speaking people towards the Trinamool Congress, as the saffron party was strengthening foothold in West Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today urged the authorities involved with the National Register of Citizens in Assam to file a complaint in the Supreme Court against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging that the Centre was "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from the northeastern state.

Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed Banerjee made the comment to lure Bengali-speaking people towards the Trinamool Congress, as the saffron party was strengthening foothold in West Bengal.

"We appeal to the NRC authorities to register a case of contempt of the Supreme Court," he told a press conference here.

The NRC of 1951 is being updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court to identify original residents of the state in order to check illegal migration. Its first draft was published on December 31 midnight.

related news

Dass alleged that Banerjee does not have any understanding of NRC's progress and wants to hamper the cordial relations between various religions and languages.

"It was a conspiracy for political gain. She made this emotional statement as the Trinamool Congress is becoming weak. She knows that the BJP is going to come to power in West Bengal in future like other states," Dass claimed.

He also claimed that even Bengali youth organisations in Assam were opposing the West Bengal chief minister's remark.

Asked if the BJP will file a complaint against Banerjee, he said, "We have informed the Assam chief minister about it."

Addressing a meeting yesterday, Banerjee had accused the Centre of "excluding" names of Bengalis in Assam from the first draft of the NRC.

"I warn the BJP government at the Centre not to play with fire... This is a conspiracy of the Centre to drive out around 1.80 crore people from the state," she had said.

On BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev's reported statement that the first draft of the NRC contained names of foreigners, Dass said the legislator is a responsible person and should inform the NRC authorities if he has proper information.

tags #India

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.