Fighter squadrons in the IAF have seen a steady decline during NDA's term; here's why

The central government has admitted that it will not have added even one squadron to the Indian Air Force in its five-year term in power in the Lok Sabha on December 28, according to a report in the Business Standard.

The answer came in a question-answer session from Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha. The question was posed to the defence ministry by Anurag Thakur, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh.

The defence ministry stated that "IAF will have 32 Fighter Squadrons and 39 Helicopter Units by 2020." This means that the number of squadrons in the IAF will decline by 2-3 by 2020, compared to 34-35 squadrons in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into office.

Answering another question by the Biju Janata Dal MP Arka Keshari Deo, the defence ministry pointed out that the situation will get worse by 2025 as 10 squadrons of Indian Air Force (IAF) equipped with MiG-21 and MiG-27 aircraft are scheduled to retire by 2024 on completion of their Total Technical Life.

The IAF has been in talks for procurement of 5-10 squadrons of 'single-engine fighters' which are more cost-effective than MiG-21s.

A 'request for information' has already been sent out to global vendors. The favoured contenders are Saab of Sweden, which proposes to build the Gripen E in India; and US major, Lockheed Martin, which wants to transfer its production line to India for building the F-16 Block 70.

As part of this procurement, there are proposals to assist Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in scaling up Tejas Mark 1A and Mark 2 production, in accordance with “Make in India” objectives.