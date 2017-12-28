App
Dec 28, 2017 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fatal accident averted at Delhi airport after fuel spillage discovered on IndiGo flight

While no serious mishap occurred, the fact that even a minor spark could have triggered a massive explosion raises questions about the security measures that exist at airports and carriers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An IndiGo flight carrying 173 passengers had a close shave with disaster after the plane was found to be leaking fuel moments before take-off. The incident occurred on Tuesday on the Thiruvanathapuram-bound plane at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

As per reports, the spillage appeared on the right wing of the plane at around 4.30 pm. The pilot responded immediately and after shutting down the engines he sent the plane back to safety in the parking bay at the airport, while emergency services including fire engines were quickly brought in. Luckily no casualty was reported and the passengers were later shifted to another plane in which they continued their journey.

The IndiGo officials initially claimed that the plane only experienced ‘wing tank overflow’ but they later acknowledged that, in fact, a spillage had taken place. The airline has also stated that it is investigating the matter and has informed Directorate General of Civil Aviation about the incident.

Questions have been raised against the ground staff of the carrier who, according to media reports, gave green signal to the plane to take off allegedly without conducting adequate security checks. While no serious mishap occurred, the fact that even a minor spark could have triggered a massive explosion raises questions about the security measures that exist at airports and carriers.

The incident is also not a good news for IndiGo, the countries' top carrier, which recently became the first carrier in the country to operate 1000 daily flights. The service of the company had recently been questioned after various incidents including a video of a scuffle between the staff and a passenger had gone viral.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #India #IndiGo #New Delhi Airport

