Sep 02, 2017 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers from other states too apply for Maharashtra loan waiver

Applications have been received from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana

Farmers from outside the state too have applied for the Maharashtra government's crop loan waiver scheme, a senior official said today.

Information Technology Department's secretary V K Gautam said applications have been received from Raebareli, Lucknow and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh, Bijapur in Karnataka, Surat in Gujarat and Adilabad in Telangana.

"Over 14,000 applications have been received from Mumbai alone," Gautam told reporters here.As per the Cooperation Department, over 47 lakh applications have been received since July 24, of which 45 lakh have been 'registered' for further process.

Jalgaon district tops the list in the number of farmers registered for loan waiver so far (2.80 lakh), followed by Pune (2.54 lakh), Aurangabad (2.46 lakh), Kolhapur (2.40 lakh) and Jalna (1.91 lakh). "There are 13,204 farmers from Mumbai city and 917 from suburban district. They could be natives of other regions and have farm lands there and their Aadhar card may have Mumbai address where they currently live," Gautam said.

The registration for loan waiver will continue till September 15, and thereafter data will be compiled for further process which will be completed in the next two months, Gautam said.

