Family of man found dead on tracks in Alwar allege he was killed by cow vigilantes

Months after the lynching of Pehlu Khan, Alwar in Rajasthan has become a scene for another alleged killing in the name of cow protection.

The body of Umar Khan, was found on the railway tracks near Ramgarh on Saturday. As per reports by the PTI, family and activists have alleged that he was murdered by ‘gau rakshaks’ or the cow vigilantes. As per the allegation, Khan who along with friends was ferrying cattle in a vehicle on Friday morning when a mob surrounded the vehicle and shot him in Gopalgarh, Alwar district. Besides Khan another man, Tahir Khan has also sustained serious injuries.

The region has been notorious for the activities of gaurakshaks. It was in the same region that a mob had attacked and killed Pehlu Khan, a farmer who was transporting cattle in a vehicle leading to uproar inside and outside the country.

Also Read: Police clean chit for six accused in Pehlu Khan murder case

The police have detained a person and identified six more in relation to the killing. They have also located the vehicle and also recovered the six cattle of which five were dead. SP Prakash Raj, however, said that the police has not yet received any proofs linking gau rakshaks to the murder. In a statement that was quoted in a report by News18 the SP said that the police is “treating it as a murder and no link to gau rakshak groups has been found yet.”

The police, based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family has registered an FIR at Govindgarh police station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) against unidentified persons.

The attack that comes a month before Lok Sabha byelections in Alwar has raised the issue of cow vigilantism back to the forefront.

(With inputs from PTI)