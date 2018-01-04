App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fake postage stamps with a face value of Rs 10 crore seized

"Routine checking of vehicles was being carried out at the Rajendra Nagar flyover in the city. A person who was about to board an auto rickshaw, dropped his bag and ran away in panic. The policemen on duty rushed and seized the bag and found it to be full of fake stamps", Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, Sushant Kumar Saroj told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A huge quantity of fake postage stamps, with a face value of Rs 10 crore, was seized in the city today, police said.

"Routine checking of vehicles was being carried out at the Rajendra Nagar flyover in the city. A person who was about to board an auto rickshaw, dropped his bag and ran away in panic. The policemen on duty rushed and seized the bag and found it to be full of fake stamps", Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, Sushant Kumar Saroj told PTI.

He said "each fake postage stamp had the face value of Rs 500. The total face value of the fake stamps turned out to be Rs 10 crore. We are conducting further investigations to find out who was the person carrying the bag, from where he had obtained the fake stamps and who are the other persons involved in this racket".

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.