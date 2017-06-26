Face-to-face after two phone calls: What to expect from today's Modi-Trump encounter

Moneycontrol News

They’ve spoken over the phone a couple of times, but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet for the first time on Monday in face-to-face talks at the White House.

The meeting comes after Modi began his two-day trip to the US – his fifth visit to the country - on Sunday and addressed 20 CEOs followed by a gathering of Indian Americans.

WHAT’S THE SCHEDULE?

The two leaders are expected to meet sometime in the afternoon (late night IST). This will be followed a delegation-level bilateral meeting. Modi and Trump will then make some remarks to the press. They will not take any questions.

The evening will witness a working dinner, the first time Trump has played host to a foreign dignitary at the White House.

"The White House is very interested in making this a special visit," said one senior official. "We’re really seeking to roll out the red carpet,"

WHAT WILL THEY TALK ABOUT?

The leaders will be seeking to boost US-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate agreement and immigration.

Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" platform, has been troubled by the growing US trade deficit with India.

Earlier this month, Trump said the US would pull out of from the Paris climate agreement and accused India of negotiating unscrupulously for the accord in order to walk away with billions of dollars in aid.



Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!

— President Trump (@POTUS) June 24, 2017

However, despite the apparent friction in Indo-US ties, exchanges on Twitter - where both leaders have more than 30 million followers - appeared to indicate that Modi and Trump have a warm personal equation.



Thank you @POTUS for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/lOfxlLI7v0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

DELEGATION-LEVEL TALKS

The delegation-level talks are expected see discussions on topics such as the civil nuclear deal, terrorism, Pakistan, the Paris climate accord, among other things.

The US administration will also be looking forward to get a piece of the lucrative nuclear energy market in India.

Terrorism is also expected to be discussed at the meeting. The role of Pakistan and threat it poses especially in Jammu and Kashmir, along with the rise of Chinese influence there, will likely be given significant importance.

WILL H1B BE DISCUSSED?

The H1B visa issue is considered as the biggest test for Indo-US relations. Since coming to power, Trump has repeatedly called for reform of the H1B visa system that has benefited Indian tech firms and IT workers.

The firm stand by the Trump administration to curb the flow of foreign workers in order to secure jobs for US nationals have hit Indian IT firms hard. With a bulk of revenues coming from US, the IT firms hope to seek a relaxation.

On whether the contentious visa issue would come up for discussion during the meeting, a senior White House official said it was unlikely to be raised from the US side but if raised by the Indian side, the Americans were ready for it.

India's commerce secretary Rita Teaotia said last week that she "could not say" if the issue would be discussed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address the visa issue during his interaction with CEOs on Sunday.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Rick Rossow, an India expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the frictions in U.S.-Indian relations since Trump took office on January 20 add gravity to the meeting.

"The meeting will provide more clarity on whether the past six months have been Act 1 in a surprising friendship or Round 1 of a protracted slugging match," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)