Dec 23, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Express train derails in Telangana; passengers safe

According to railway officials, no one was hurt in the derailment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two wheels of a coach of an express train came off the track near Nizamabad in Telangana on Saturday, but no one was injured, Railway officials said.

The incident, involving the 12793 Tirupati-Nizamabad Rayalaseema Express, affected rail traffic.

The derailment occurred at 0805 hours between Uppalavai-Sirnapalli stations on the Secunderabad-Mudkhed section of the South Central Railway, they said.

None was hurt in the incident, they said.

Passengers of the train were immediately transported to their destinations by the Railway authorities, they said.

The incident, which happened on a single line track, led to the cancellation of Secunderabad-CST Mumbai Devagiri Express and partial cancellation of six other trains, the officials said.

Track repair work was underway to restore normal running of trains "at the earliest", they added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #railway #Telangana

