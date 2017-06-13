Explanation sought from MLA about pay-offs claims: O Panneerselvam

Rebel AIADMK leader Panneerselvam on Tuesday said an "appropriate explanation" has been sought from an MLA in his faction about him reportedly making some claims about horse trading involving ruling party MLAs ahead of a trust vote in Tamil Nadu in February.

"We have sought an appropriate explanation from S S Saravanan," Panneerselvam, leader of AIADMK's Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction told reporters without elaborating.

TV footage had purportedly showed Saravanan, AIADMK's Madurai (South) MLA making some claims of pay-offs to ruling party legislators ahead of the February 18 trust vote faced and won by incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Saravanan had earlier claimed he had "escaped" from a resort near here where the MLAs were staying during that time, in "disguise," before joining the Panneerselvam faction.

Former chief minister Panneerselvam had revolted against AIADMK chief V K Sasikala in February, alleging he was forced to make way for her elevation as CM of the state.

In the ensuing political developments, the AIADMK suffered a split, with some MLAs joining him.

Palaniswami was elected chief minister after Sasikala was held guilty in a disproportionate assets case, and he won the trust vote on February 18 by a margin of 122-11 amid eviction of main opposition DMK following unruly scenes.