Exit polls predict huge win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Exit polls released by various news organisations and survey agencies on Thursday revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to end Congress' rule in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the India Today- Axis My India exit poll, BJP is set to win Himachal Pradesh with 47-55 seats, while Congress would have to settle for 13-20 seats.

The Times of India Online-CVoter exit poll revealed that BJP is likely to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections with 41 seats, while Congress’ seat share is set to fall to 25 seats.

Exit poll results released by Today's Chanakya stated that the saffron party is likely to win 55 seats while the ruling Congress party will be reduced to 13.

The poll results also indicated that the BJP would win with a 51 percent vote share in the Himalayan state, while Congress's vote share would be 38 percent. Other candidates will take home the remaining 11 percent votes. The agency said that the final result could be somewhere between plus or minus seven in terms of the seat share and three percent in terms of the vote share.

In 2012, Congress had won 38 seats with a vote share of 42.81 percent while the BJP won 26 seats with a vote share of 38.47 percent. Independents and other candidates bagged six seats.

Previous trends and opinion polls

Most of the major opinion polls had placed the BJP far ahead of the Congress, with an average of 10 percent margin in the vote share.

According to the C-Voter poll released in November, BJP was expected to win 52 seats while the Congress was seen winning 15 seats. The poll stated that the BJP would win 50 percent of the votes while the Congress would win 37 percent votes in the two-party battle.

The ABP News-CSDS released on October 24, had also stated that BJP would get 39-45 seats with a 47 percent vote share. The Congress would win 22-28 seats with a 41 percent vote share, according to the poll.

The India-Today (Axis) opinion poll from October 24 had stated that BJP would 43-47 seats with a 49 percent vote share. The Congress was expected to win 21-25 seats with a 38 percent vote share.

Key issues in Himachal Pradesh

The India-Today (Axis) poll had also said that around 82 percent of the respondents felt that development was the biggest issue. Around seven percent respondents had said that employment was the biggest issue.

Since 1993, the Himalayan state has swung between the BJP and the Congress election after election. In fact, the seat of the Chief Minister has been passed between incumbent CM Virbhadra Singh of the Congress and Prem Kumar Dhumal of the BJP since 1993.

The key issue in the election was the image of the sitting chief minister who has been embroiled in a corruption case.

In 2015, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a case against Singh and his family members for owning 'disproportionate' assets to the tune of Rs 6.1 crore when he was a union minister between 2009 and 2011. The disproportionate assets case is still pending.

Despite the opinion polls showing the trend to be in BJP's favour, media reports state that the party was cautious during its campaign in the state because of two main factors - the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Congress' seemingly spirited campaign in Gujarat.

The Himalayan state had overwhelmingly voted in favour of the saffron party in the 2014 general elections, giving it a 53 percent vote share and all of the four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

An election exit poll is a survey of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations.

Unlike opinion polls, which asks for whom the voter plans to vote, an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted for. However, as the there is no way of verifying the voter's claims, exit polls may not be accurate.

To be updated...