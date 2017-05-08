App
May 08, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Excl: AAP funding under I-T scanner; here are 4 charges it may be guilty of

In what would be a huge blow to the crisis-ridden Aam Aadmi Party, the Income-Tax Department has found evidence of suspected corrupt funding practices existing within the party, sources have told CNN-News18.

Excl: AAP funding under I-T scanner; here are 4 charges it may be guilty of

In what would be a huge blow to the crisis-ridden Aam Aadmi Party, the Income-Tax Department has found evidence of suspected corrupt funding practices existing within the party, sources have told CNN-News18.

This comes even as the party is struggling to contain the fallout of serious corruption allegations levelled against chief Arvind Kejriwal by former AAP insider Kapil Mishra and amid reports of infighting.

It is learnt that the I-T department has come across instances of mismatch in declared and proven sources of funding and wilful tax evasion. It has, accordingly, sent a showcause notice to the party.

On the issue of funding, sources said there was a discrepancy between the amount of donations received that the party had declared on its website, that it had disclosed to the Election Commission and the amount found in the party's bank accounts. This is for financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15, and pertains to donations of over Rs 20,000.

Further, the I-T department found that names and addresses of as many as 461 donors were missing, and could potentially be bogus.

The AAP has been buried under a deluge of bad news recently, after it lost in the high-stakes Delhi MCD elections.

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #Income Tax Department #Kapil Mishra #Politics

