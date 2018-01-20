App
Jan 20, 2018 10:35 AM IST

Ex-Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel is now Madhya Pradesh governor

76-year-old Patel was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel was today appointed as the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel to be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

76-year-old Patel was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2014, when incumbent Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, to August, 2016, when she resigned the post.

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli was given the additional charge as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in September, 2016, when the tenure of incumbent Ram Naresh Yadav ended.

