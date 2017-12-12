App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 12, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

EVMs are robust, they do not malfunction: Ex-CEC Krishnamurthy

Asked if he has "unwavering faith" in the EVMs and their "infallibility", Krishnamurthy said: "Absolutely, unless and until somebody is going to prove to me that it (manipulation) can be done. To the best of knowledge and with my experience, the EVMs are credible, reliable and robust."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid a raging debate over the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), former chief election commissioner T S Krishnamurthy today said they were credible, robust and reliable as "machines do not go wrong, it's men who do".

He said that history has suggested that those who complain against the EVMs ever since they were introduced were always from the defeated parties.

"See the history of who has complained. It's always been the defeated party," Krishnamurthy told PTI in an interview.

He said, "(former late Tamil Nadu chief minister) Jayalalithaa and Amarinder Singh went to the Supreme Court (in the past). (After) they won in the next elections, they kept quiet."

related news

"Amarinder Singh has come to power (in Punjab) this time also with the use of the EVMs," he said.

Asked if he has "unwavering faith" in the EVMs and their "infallibility", Krishnamurthy said: "Absolutely, unless and until somebody is going to prove to me that it (manipulation) can be done. To the best of knowledge and with my experience, the EVMs are credible, reliable and robust."

On reports of malfunctioning of some of the EVMs in elections, Krishnamurthy said, "Machines don't go wrong, it's men who go wrong."

He said the EVMs malfunction because those who handle them do not know how to operate or they may have made some application errors or may not have been well-trained. Examininations later revealed there was nothing wrong with those machines.

In cases of malfunctioning, the Election Commission immediately replaces the EVMs to "improve credibility and people's perception" and not because they have become faulty.

Terming the EVMs as "nation's pride", Krishnamurthy said because of them, "we are able to save so much of paper and so much of time."

In the earlier paper ballot system, there have been a number of instances in some parts of the country where ballot papers were thrust into the machines and sometimes ballot boxes were taken away.

"On the whole, I don't see any reason to question the credibility of machines. It's absolutely robust and credible. I have no doubt about it," he said.

Krishnamurthy said those who criticise the EVMs were doing so either out of ignorance or due to the fact that they want to find an excuse for their defeat.

Stating that the EVMs have built-in safeguards, he wondered as to how chips can be replaced when they are kept in police stations and store-rooms guarded by the CRPF personnel and at polling stations.

"It's more of an apprehension than a reality."

"Candidates' names (in EVMs) are listed alphabetically, and not in order of people of particular political party. In every constituency the order of any party will be different from other. How can you manipulate machines? It's more in mind than actual practice," he said.

"Somebody said chip can be changed and (EVMs) can be remotedly operated), both are impossible," Krishnamurthy said.

According to him, those who make the charge that the EVMs can be manipulated and tampered with, they should demonstrate so before an independent body of IIT professors, experts and eminent technical personnel.

"If they want, they can (also) certainly challenge it in any court; they are (now) doing it (only) in public- speaking," Krishnamurthy said.

He cautioned that going back to paper ballots would be the "most retrograde step."

"So many safeguards built in (EVMs), I feel sorry that political parties are not responsible in their criticism," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #EVM #India #T S Krishnamurthy

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.