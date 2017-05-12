App
May 12, 2017 11:05 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EVM row LIVE: Election Commission hosts all-party meeting amid tampering claims

The country's election watchdog is hosting a meeting of 55 political parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs after 16 of them urged the EC to revert to the ballot paper system, claiming faith of people in the machines has eroded.

  • May 12, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Shiv Sena is on the same page as the BSP. Party leader Anil Desai says that Bal Thackeray had urged the EC to abandon EVMs back when they were first introduced.

  • May 12, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Mayawati's BSP is one of the parties in favour of reverting to the old system. 

    "First, let’s see what EC does and communicates to us. Our stand is election should happen through ballot paper," says party leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

  • May 12, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • May 12, 10:49 AM (IST)

    Some word coming in from other parties too. AIADMK leader V Maitreyan says there should be technological advancement in EVMs.

  • May 12, 10:38 AM (IST)
  • May 12, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Here's who is attending from AAP: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and minister Gopal Rai,

  • May 12, 10:30 AM (IST)

  • May 12, 10:26 AM (IST)

    Here's the agenda as stated by the Election Commission:

    "The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss the issue related to EVM and VVPAT. In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules,"

  • May 12, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Seven national and 48 state parties are attending this meeting.

  • May 12, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Preamble:

    Good morning. We're bringing you live updates of the Election Commission meeting with 48 parties on the EVM issue. Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party recently demonstrated in the Assembly how the voting machines can be 'hacked'. But they aren't the only doubters as 16 parties rged the EC to revert to the ballot paper system, claiming faith of people in the machines has eroded.

