Essar Power likely to commission Mahan-Sipat transmission line by this fiscal end

Essar Power Transmission Company Limited (EPTCL), a subsidiary of Essar Power Ltd (EPL), is expected to commission the 337-km Mahan-Sipat transmission line by the end of this fiscal.

The commissioning will consolidate EPL's position in the transmission business and help evacuate power from Essar Power MP Ltd's 2x600 MW Mahan Thermal Power Project without interruption and with superior reliability, a spokesperson of the company said.

With this transmission line, power will be wheeled from Mahan in MP's Singrauli district to Sipat in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

"EPTCL is expected to commission the 337-km Mahan- Sipat transmission line by the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017-18," the official said.

"EPL recently commissioned the second unit of the 2x600 MW Mahan power plant, doubling the total generation of the project from 600 MW to 1,200 MW," he said.

Informing about the company's 400 kV line, he said the D/C (double circuit) 400 kV line extends from Mahan to the Sipat pooling station, that is connected to the national grid. EPTCL has already commissioned the 105-km 400 kV D/C Gandhar-Hazira transmission line, which is similarly connected to the national grid and has been operational since April 2013, the spokesperson said.

Currently, the Mahan project is fulfilling its PPA obligation to Essar Steel Hazira through a 22-km loop-in loop-out on the 400 kV Vindhyachal-Korba S/C line, which is also constructed by EPTCL and has been in operation since April 2013.

"Through this inter-state system, we are proud to make a significant contribution to India's underserved transmission business. It opens up a new opportunity for EPL," the spokesperson said.

EPTCL's operational transmission lines have had a good track record. The company achieved more than 99.98 percent availability in the period between April 2016 and June 2017, he added.