ESIC covers 10% population in over 461 districts: Santosh Gangwar

Not Calculating The Insurance Cover | Most of the time people get into the trap of buying life insurance policy which provides them highest sum assured without calculating whether they really need that much cover at that point in time or not. It is important to calculate your overall annual expenses. Therefore, you should take a cover accordingly, otherwise you may end up paying a heavy premium.

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is providing services to around 10 percent of the population in the country with its presence in over 461 districts, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has said.

"ESI scheme has a presence now in over 461 districts providing benefit to around 10 percent of the Indian population," Gangwar said in a statement issued by Labour Ministry today.

The 172nd meeting of ESIC on Wednesday saw some important decisions towards improvement in its service delivery mechanism. Earlier also, ESIC had taken the decision to form subsidiary Corporation/Society at a state level.

Based on the feedback and suggestions from states it was decided to revise the Memorandum of Association of the Employees’ State Insurance Society (ESIS) in the states who opt for it.

The society thus formed will serve as a managerial and health care body for administration and management of medical benefits and medical establishments in the state, besides operating and maintaining ESIC dispensaries run by states, it said.

Besides, in order to strengthen the primary care services and decongest hospitals, ESIC had earlier decided in-principle to upgrade to 1/3rd of ESI dispensaries into six- bedded hospitals. The upgrade process will be done in a phased manner, the statement said.

The ESIC also approved starting of 50-bedded medical facilities/hospital at Alwar, Rajasthan and 100-bedded medical facilities/hospital at Bihta, Patna, Bihar.

A policy for utilising the services of undergraduates and postgraduates from ESI Medical Colleges/ESI-PGIMSRs in ESI Hospitals/Dispensaries has been approved, it said.

To meet the shortage of specialist doctors in ESI hospitals/dispensaries, ESIC approved the policy for promotion of in-house PG qualified Insurance Medical Officers (IMOs) to the Cadre of Specialists.